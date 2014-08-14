UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Aug 14 JSE Ltd :
* Group operating revenue rose by 9% to r869 million
* H1 group earnings before interest and tax (ebit) are up by 10% to r380 million (h1 2013: r345 million)
* H1 eps increased by 14% to 389.4c (2013: 341.9c) and headline eps (heps) increased by 17% to 391.2c
* Restructuring jse's operating model so as to better integrate business
* Will incur one-off costs from restructuring that are still to be completely quantified, although we do not expect these costs to be material
* Leila fourie, jse's director of post-trade and information services, was appointed to jse board as an executive director
* Donna oosthuyse joined jse executive as director: capital markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.