* Revenue up 16 pct
* Co-location centre to cost R50 mln
* Shares rise 2 pct
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 Johannesburg bourse
operator JSE Ltd posted a 35 percent rise in first-half
earnings on Tuesday, lifted by robust trading on Africa's
biggest exchange that has sent key indices to a series of
lifetime records this year.
The JSE said headline earnings per share, which exclude
one-times items and is the main performance measure in South
Africa, rose to 333.2 cents in the six months to June from 245.5
cents last year.
The exchange had already flagged earnings would come in as
much as 40 percent higher on active trade in equities,
derivatives, interest rate and currency markets.
Total revenue increased by 16 percent to 793.5 million rand
($80.65 million) and expenditure shrunk 3 percent.
"The 3 percent is slightly flattering because it works off
last year's base which included the impairment, if you exclude
the impairments, cost are up in very low double digit," Chief
Executive Nicky Newton-King told Reuters.
Last year's earnings included an 73 million rand charge
related to a systems overhaul.
The bourse's two main indices, the Top-40 and the
All-Share, hit record highs this week.
The bourse, whose companies have a combined market value of
nearly $828 billion according to Thomson Reuters data, plans to
launch a new co-location centre in the first half of 2014 to
dramatically cut the time delay, or latency, of trades.
The facility will cost a total 50 million rand, and 38
million of that will be spent in 2013, it said.
Clients, who will be allowed to place their own computer
serves at the bourse, have been demanding faster execution
speeds.
The co-location will reduce latency to 100 microseconds,
from the current fastest time lag of 2,400 microseconds, giving
an edge to high-frequency traders who use sophisticated
algorithms to place stock bets.
JSE shares were up more than 2 percent at 1330 GMT,
outpacing a 0.2 percent rise by the All-share index
($1 = 9.8390 South African rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)