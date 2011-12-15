LONDON Dec 15 The Johannesburg Stock
Exchange (JSE) has struck a deal with British technology firm
Fixnetix that will enable Europe's top trading firms to post
orders directly on the JSE from outside South Africa for the
first time.
The JSE said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with
Fixnetix under which the trading systems expert will act as the
exchange's electronic gateway for European banks and brokers
from early 2012.
The exchange also said in an emailed statement it planned in
July next year to upgrade from its current platform, hosted by
the London Stock Exchange, to a newer offering from the
British exchange.
"The agreement with Fixnetix and the new trading system will
offer improved access to the JSE markets and may play a role in
the JSE competing for trading volumes," said the JSE's head of
equities Leanne Parsons.
Fixnetix will provide access to the JSE order book, via a
technological gateway called a point of presence (POP), from a
data centre just outside London, while the main trade matching
system will be hosted in Johannesburg, the JSE added.
"In future, the JSE may also offer clients the ability to
connect to other networks and POPs, making it even easier for
offshore clients to trade on the JSE," Parsons added.
Investment banks and high-frequency trading firms rely on
super-fast trading services from the world's top exchanges to
make their strategies work, while the exchanges are keen to
attract these firms to boost their dwindling trading revenues.
The LSE and its rivals NYSE Euronext and Deutsche
Boerse have been investing heavily in their trading
systems over recent years to keep pace with Europe's new breed
of alternative exchanges, such as Chi-X and Bats Europe.