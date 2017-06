JOHANNESBURG Jan 17 The Johannesburg Stock Exchange halted equity trading early on Tuesday, an official said, the latest network glitch to stymie trade on Africa's largest bourse.

"Equity trading has been paused ... it's a network issue," said an official with bourse operator JSE Ltd, who declined to be named.

A JSE spokeswoman confirmed that trade was halted but could not give details, saying a statement would follow shortly.

The All-share index, which earlier hit a record high, last traded at 0843GMT. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)