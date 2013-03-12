* FY headline EPS 470.2 cents vs 555.9 cents
* Revenue flat at R.
JOHANNESBURG, March 12 South African bourse
operator JSE Ltd posted a 15 percent drop in full-year
earnings on Tuesday as slow trading volumes put a drag on
overall revenue.
Africa's largest stock exchange said diluted headline
earnings per share came in at 470.2 cents for the year to
end-December, from 555.9 a year earlier.
Headline earnings per share, which exclude one-times items,
are the main performance measure in South Africa.
The JSE said total revenue grew 1 percent to 1.38 billion
rand ($151 million), even as revenue from equity market trades
dropped by more than 9 percent.
"This decline was offset by growth in other revenue lines,
with notable improvements in both interest rate products and
market data," it said in an earnings filing.
It maintained its dividend at 250 cents a share.
Twelve companies were listed on the bourse in 2012, a
decline from 16 in the previous year. Bond activity was more
robust with listings rising 24 percent to 1,452.
The JSE flagged expenses would rise in 2013 from costs
related to its new systems.
JSE shares were little changed at 76.76 rand at 1452 GMT,
percent at 1317GMT, in line with the All-share index,
which was also little changed.
($1 = 9.1202 South African rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)