JOHANNESBURG Aug 15 The Johannesburg Stock
Exchange expects to start trading Zambian maize
contracts in U.S. dollars by the end of the year, pending
regulatory approval, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
If successful, it will be the first time the JSE trades a
product in U.S. dollars and Chief Executive Nicky Newton-King
said the bourse would hopefully extend that across all of its
products.
"I expect to get approval shortly but I don't expect we will
be able to go live with the product until later on in the year
because it requires a lot of work with our Zambian colleagues
and participants in that market," Newton-King told Reuters in an
interview.
