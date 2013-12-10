BRIEF-Heeton Holdings enters into franchise agreement with Hilton
* Consortium Enters Into Franchise Agreement With Hilton For Its Hotel In Leeds, Uk
JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 JSE Ltd : * Says retirement of existing chairman and appointment of new chairman * Says retirement of Humphrey Borkum as chairman of the JSE * Says appointment of Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita as new independent non-executive chairman of the JSE * chairman to retire at the annual general meeting ("AGM") to be held in
2014
* Consortium Enters Into Franchise Agreement With Hilton For Its Hotel In Leeds, Uk
ZURICH, April 7 Proxy adviser Ethos on Friday recommended Credit Suisse shareholders vote against the re-election of Chairman Urs Rohner and Vice-Chairman Richard Thornburgh in a binding vote at the April 28 annual general meeting.
April 7 The following table updates the assets and registered capital of banks in Vietnam, based on their latest published reports. NOTE: * Updated; unit: billions of dong FULLY STATE-OWNED BANKS MM/YR ASSETS REG CAP Agribank 12-16 *1,000,000.00 *29,126 #Vietnam Development Bank 12-14 324,526.87 14,159 #Vietnam Bank for Social Policies 12-16 *162,400.00 10,696 Dai D