BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
JOHANESSBURG Feb 25 JSE Ltd : * FY basic earnings per share ("EPS") of the JSE Group for the period are expected to be between 63 pct and 73 pct higher * Says FY HEPS expected to be between 31 pct and 41 pct higher than the previous year's 473.2 cents per share * Says impairment charge of R48M
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.