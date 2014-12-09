European shares hit 3-week low amid jitters over British, French votes
* Britain's PM calls for early election (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Dec 9 Jiangsu Kuangda Automobile Textile Group Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement with Xinjiang government on photovoltaic power generation project with investment of 1.2 billion yuan ($193.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1w9Mk5e
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1988 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Britain's PM calls for early election (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
SHANGHAI, April 18 China's auto industry is charging ahead with aggressive plans to electrify cars even as policymakers scale back subsidies aimed at building sales from relatively low levels and consider tapping the brakes on sales quotas for plug-in cars.