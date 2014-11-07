BRIEF-Bros Eastern to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 7 Jiangsu Kuangda Automobile Textile Group Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from November 10 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xc0fba
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016