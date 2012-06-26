HONG KONG, June 26 (Basis Point) - At least two Asian banks have committed to the US$150m five-year term loan for Jindal Steel & Power Ltd in general syndication and a handful of banks are getting credit approvals, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Syndication is expected to close at the end of this week. As previously reported, mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners are ANZ and Standard Chartered Bank.

The facility has an average life of 4.5 years and pays a margin of 302bp over Libor. Lenders have been invited to join at four ticket levels, offering all-ins from 315bp to 330bp.

Funds from the underwritten facility are for refinancing existing debt, working capital and general corporate purposes.

In September 2011, the borrower sealed a US$475m financing which took out a US$400m bridge loan backing JSPL's acquisition of Oman-based steelmaker Shadeed Iron & Steel Co LLC.

In syndication, the five-year loan paid a top-level all-in of about 250bp via a margin of 225bp over Libor.

The borrowing entity is JSPL subsidiary Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) Ltd. JSPL has interests in the steel, power, mining, oil and gas, and infrastructure sectors. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)