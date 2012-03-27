KATOWICE, Poland, March 27 Polish miner
Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, the European Union's top
coking coal producer, expects its 2012 output to exceed a
planned increase to 13.3 million tonnes on promising
first-quarter figures, JSW chief executive said on Tuesday.
The state-controlled miner mainly sells its coal within the
region, including Poland, Germany, Romania and Austria, with
steelmaker Arcelor Mittal its biggest client.
"After the first quarter it seems to me that we will
increase full-year output by more than previously planned. The
first months are better than expected," Jaroslaw Zagorowski told
reporters.
In January JSW cut its 2012 output target by 0.3 million
tonnes due to tighter coal extraction regulations introduced
after three people died in one of JSW's mines last May in a
methane explosion.
In 2011 JSW extracted 12.6 million tonnes of coal. The
group's plans assume increasing production to 14 million tonnes
by 2015.
