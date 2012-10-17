A labourer works in an iron factory on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

MUMBAI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named senior company officials of JSW Steel(JSTL.NS) among the accused in a case related to illegal iron ore mining in Karnataka.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court asked CBI to investigate the involvement of JSW and other firms in giving donations, buying land at inflated prices and providing "illegal gratification" to state officials.

The CBI named JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal and chief executive officer Vinod Nowal among others, as well as former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa and his family members as accused.

Production at JSW Steel's main 10-million-tonnes a year Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka has been affected since the Supreme Court last year imposed an interim ban on mining in the state, citing illegalities in some mines.

"The conclusions drawn by the said authorities leading to chargesheet are without basis. The company always abides by law of the country and would present its case before the court," JSW said in a statement.

Japan's JFE Holdings (5411.T) holds a 15 percent stake in JSW Steel.

At 9:33 a.m., JSW Steel shares were trading 1.9 percent lower in a firm Mumbai market.

(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Prashant Mehra; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)