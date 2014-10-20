Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Reuters Market Eye - JSW Energy (JSWE.NS) gains 1.6 percent. Increase in local gas prices is expected to benefit coal-based power producers.
Power plants based on imported coal charge tariffs that are around 20 percent cheaper than gas plants, analysts estimate.
JSW Energy is estimated to operate nearly half of its capacity on imported coal.
MUMBAI India's IRB InvIT Fund is seeking to raise as much as 46.5 billion rupees ($723.6 million) in an initial public offering next week, kicking off the first-ever listing of an infrastructure investment trust in the country.