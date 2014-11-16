Asian imports of Iranian oil rise 27 pct yr/yr in March

* Asian buyers take nearly 2 mln bpd of Iran oil in March * Imports down slightly on February * Quarterly imports rise by nearly half By Aaron Sheldrick TOKYO, April 28 Imports of Iranian crude by its four main buyers in Asia rose nearly 27 percent in March from a year earlier as the country took advantage of its exemption from a production cut agreed by OPEC and some other major producers. Iran's top four Asian buyers - China, India, South Korea and Japan -