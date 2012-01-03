* Sees annual output of 13.3 mln tonnes
* Cuts expectation by 0.3 mln tonnes
* Tighter regulations after accident
By Maciej Onoszko
WARSAW, Jan 3 Poland's JSW, the
European Union's top coking coal producer, lowered its planned
increase in 2012 output to 0.7 million tonnes due to tighten
coal extraction regulations, its chief executive said on
Tuesday.
The miner now sees it output at 13.3 million tonnes this
year, 0.3 million less than planned earlier,
bracing for stiffer regulations on methane emissions in coal
mines after three people died in one of JSW's mines last May in
a methane explosion.
"We verified our production plan so that it takes into
account more restrictive extraction conditions. We prefer to be
cautious," Jaroslaw Zagorowski told Reuters.
The new safety rules could be implemented by the middle of
the year, he added.
After weaker summer months, when JSW's daily coal output
fell below 50,000 tonnes, the company has been consistently
increasing production each month.
In December, JSW's production came close to 60,000 tonnes a
day and should remain at that level in the first months of 2012,
Zagorowski said.
"In the first quarter of 2012, we would like to maintain
production levels from the end of the fourth quarter. Global
coal prices are falling and we are adjusting to it, but there is
no problem with demand," he said.
(Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)