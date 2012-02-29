WARSAW/LONDON/PRAGUE Feb 29 Polish group
JSW, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer,
denied a report that it was in talks with the majority
shareholder of Czech miner New World Resources about a
potential tie-up.
The Daily Telegraph newspaper, citing unnamed City sources,
reported JSW had held "early-stage talks" with BXR, an unlisted
industrial investment group that holds almost 64 percent of NWR.
"I am really surprised, because we are not working on this,
and as the CEO of the company, I would know about it," JSW chief
executive Jarosaw Zagórowski said. "I deny this information."
A separate source familiar with the matter said the two
sides had spoken, but said there were no tie-up plans: "In this
industry, everyone speaks to everyone."
NWR, a producer of coking and thermal coal chaired by former
BHP Billiton executive Mike Salamon, sells to the steel and
energy sectors in the region and has no real exposure to the
seaborne coal trade, meaning it has been badly hit by the
weakening European economy and the impact of the debt crisis.
"The challenges that these groups have is they have deep and
difficult mines, and they are only exposed to the regional
market, supplying the weakest steelmaking community in the
world," analyst Tim Dudley at Collins Stewart said.
"Combining with another group ... could be a matter of
consolidating the cost base. I can't see too many synergies."
JSW also mainly sells its coal within the region, including
Poland, Germany, Romania and Austria. Steelmaker Arcelor Mittal
in Poland is its biggest client.
The newspaper quoted some sources as saying BXR would not
accept a valuation of less than 800 pence per New World share.
That is well above the current price of around 530 pence,
but still below the top-of-the-range price of 1,325 pence at
which NWR listed in 2008.
New World's London-listed shares pared early gains to trade
2.7 percent lower at 529.5 pence at 0915 GMT, underperforming a
0.2 percent dip in the UK mining sector. JSW was down 0.3
percent.
NWR and BXR declined to comment.