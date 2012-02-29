WARSAW/LONDON/PRAGUE Feb 29 Poland's JSW
, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, is
not in talks with BXR, the majority shareholder of Czech miner
New World Resources about a potential tie-up, JSW chief
executive said on Wednesday.
The Telegraph newspaper, citing Citi sources, reported JSW
had held "early stage talks" with BXR, but said some sources
claimed BXR would not accept a valuation of less than 800 pence
per New World share.
New World shares pared early gains to trade 1.1 percent
lower at 537.5 pence a share at 0815 GMT. JSW was up 1 percent.
New World is 64-percent owned by unlisted industrial
investment group BXR, also a key shareholder in Ukraine's
Ferrexpo. JSW is controlled by the Polish stake holding
a 62 percent stake.
NWR declined to comment.