MUMBAI Oct 17 India's federal police agency has
named senior company officials of JSW Steel among the
accused in a case related to illegal iron ore mining in the
southern state of Karnataka.
Earlier this year, India's top court asked the Central
Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the involvement of
JSW and other firms in giving donations, buying land at inflated
prices and providing "illegal gratification" to state officials.
The federal police named JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal and
chief executive officer Vinod Nowal among others, as well as
former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa and his family
members as accused.
Production at JSW Steel's main 10-million-tonnes a year
Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka has been affected since the
Supreme Court last year imposed an interim ban on mining in the
state, citing illegalities in some mines.
"The conclusions drawn by the said authorities leading to
chargesheet are without basis. The company always abides by law
of the country and would present its case before the court," JSW
said in a statement.
Japan's JFE Holdings holds a 15 percent stake in JSW
Steel.
At 9:33 a.m. (0403 GMT), HSW Steel shares were trading 1.9
percent lower in a firm Mumbai market.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Prashant Mehra; Editing by
Jeremy Laurence)