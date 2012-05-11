MUMBAI May 11 India's top court has ordered a
probe by the federal police agency against JSW Steel
and two other companies for alleged involvement in illegal iron
ore mining in southern state of Karnataka, media reports said on
Friday.
Shares in JSW, India's No 3 steelmaker, slid more than 8
percent after the reports. At 11:56 a.m. (0626 GMT), the stock
was down 5.8 percent at 623 rupees, in a Mumbai market
that was down 1 percent.
Earlier, a Supreme Court-appointed panel had recommended the
court direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look
into linkages between donations made by JSW group firms and
alleged receipt of illegal ore by JSW Steel.
"JSW follows the highest corportate governance and we
haven't done anything wrong. Our books are open and we will
co-operate with the investigating agencies," the company said in
a statement to Reuters.
Production at JSW Steel's main 10-million-tonnes a year
Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka has been affected since last
August after the Supreme Court put an interim ban on mining in
the state citing illegalities in some mines.
Japan's JFE Holdings holds a 15 percent stake in
JSW Steel.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Rajesh Pandathil)