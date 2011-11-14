WARSAW Nov 14 Polish coking coal miner JSW wants to raise its 2012 production to 13.6 million tonnes, as it moves towards its 14 million tonne annual target, its chief executive said on Monday.

"For now we want to produce around 1 million tonnes of coal more year-on-year in 2012. It may be around 13.6 million tonnes. We want to reach the 14 million tonne level and stay there," Jaroslaw Zagorowski told a news conference. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)