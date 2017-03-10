WARSAW, March 10 Poland's coking coal producer
JSW will pursue a plan to issue more shares, it said on
Friday, bucking analysts' expectations it would drop the plan
given a surge in coal prices and improving results.
"We plan to issue (shares)," a JSW spokeswoman said in an
e-mail to Reuters on Friday.
State-run JSW, which only just avoided collapse when coking
coal prices slumped in 2015, had planned a share issue of 500
million to 800 million zlotys ($120 million to $200 million).
But with rising coal prices set to boost JSW's results,
analysts had not expected it to raise new capital.
"No new share issue assumed, given massive cash generation
in fourth quarter 2016/first quarter 2017," DM BZ WBK had
predicted.
A surge in coking coal prices in the fourth quarter will
help JSW swing into net profit for that period, analysts said.
"We believe that the state might not sell JSW's share
rights, so that the SPO (secondary public offering) story might
be actually gone for good," DM BZ WBK, which sees JSW net profit
in 2017 at a record high 3.4 billion zlotys, said in its
research note.
Sources familiar with JSW's plans said it will delay any
share issue until its most troubled coal mine, Krupinski, is
finally set to close, to avoid union pressure to save it.
As part of a deal with its bondholders struck last year, JSW
pledged to transfer Krupinski by the end of the first quarter to
the state mining restructuring company SRK, which will
eventually wind it down.
The unions hope the mine will survive.
"One cannot show to the unions that there is too much money
in the company," a person familiar with JSW plans said.
"If the share issue materialises before Krupinski is moved
to SRK, then the miners could say that the company has the
money, so perhaps there is no need to close that mine," another
source said.
Two years ago JSW unions contributed to the resignation of
the company's CEO.
Earlier this week JSW's Krupinski miners' wives and women
working in the mine protested against the plans to close the
mine in front of the prime minister's office.
Shares in JSW jumped by over 500 percent last year and the
company is set to return to the Warsaw blue chip index WIG20.
($1 = 4.0779 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)