Looming risks subdue Asia stock investors after stellar quarter
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
MUMBAI JSW Steel Ltd said on Tuesday it has "put on hold" building a steel plant in West Bengal due to uncertainty in sourcing key raw materials such as iron ore and coal.
The nation's third-largest steelmaker had planned to build a 10 million tonnes a year steel plant in the state at an investment of 350 billion rupees ($5.66 billion).
The company cited a Supreme Court verdict in September that scrapped most coal extraction permits granted to companies over the last two decades, after ruling the allocation process as arbitrary and illegal.
"Besides iron ore linkage for this project, the recent cancellation of coal mining concessions has added further uncertainty," JSW said in a stock exchange filing.
Another steelmaker, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, last month told Reuters it had shelved a $10 billion coal-to-diesel project after the court decision to scrap coalfields.
($1 = 61.88 rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
PARIS Boeing is nearing a decision to launch a larger version of its 737 workhorse jet within two months to counter strong sales of the Airbus A321neo, after a breakthrough on the design for one of its parts, industry sources said.