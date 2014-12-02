MUMBAI Dec 2 India's JSW Steel Ltd
said on Tuesday it has "put on hold" building a steel plant in
eastern India due to uncertainty in sourcing key raw materials
such as iron ore and coal.
The nation's third-largest steelmaker had planned to build a
10 million tonnes a year steel plant in West Bengal state at an
investment of 350 billion rupees ($5.66 billion).
The company cited a Supreme Court verdict in September that
scrapped most coal extraction permits granted to companies over
the last two decades, after ruling the allocation process as
arbitrary and illegal.
"Besides iron ore linkage for this project, the recent
cancellation of coal mining concessions has added further
uncertainty," JSW said in a stock exchange filing.
Another steelmaker, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd,
last month told Reuters it had shelved a $10 billion
coal-to-diesel project after the court decision to scrap
coalfields.
($1 = 61.88 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)