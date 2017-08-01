FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 minutes ago
JSW Steel quarterly profit plunges 44 percent, but beats estimates
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Factory activity shrinks most in nine years on GST confusion
Economy
Factory activity shrinks most in nine years on GST confusion
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
Technology
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
Highest HIV infection growth rate in Asia-Pacific in Philippines
Asia
Highest HIV infection growth rate in Asia-Pacific in Philippines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 1, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 18 minutes ago

JSW Steel quarterly profit plunges 44 percent, but beats estimates

1 Min Read

The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2016.Danish Siddiqui/Files

REUTERS - India's biggest steel producer, JSW Steel Ltd, said on Tuesday net profit fell 44 percent in the quarter ended June, but outperformed analysts' estimates, as sales volumes were hit by the nationwide rollout of a Goods and Services Tax.

Overall steel sales volumes stood at 3.51 million tonnes during the quarter with some accumulation of inventory, the company said. (bit.ly/2uTGnP5)

The steelmaker posted marginal growth of 1 percent on the year in crude steel production, which stood at 3.91 million tonnes in the quarter.

Net profit for the Mumbai-based steelmaker's first quarter dropped to 6.26 billion rupees ($97.70 million), from 11.20 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected net profit of 5.83 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data show.

Total quarterly revenue from operations rose about 24 percent to 159.77 billion rupees, JSW said.

($1=64.0750 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in BENGALURU; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.