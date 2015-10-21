Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
MUMBAI JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) reported an 84 percent fall in net profit for the July-September quarter as the steel sector continues to struggle with weak demand and high debts, but was able to avoid an expected loss after lowering expenses.
JSW Steel, which counts itself among the lowest cost steel producers in the world, reported a consolidated net profit of 1.17 billion rupees ($17.96 million) for the second quarter ended Sept. 30 versus 7.49 billion rupees a year ago.
Analysts had expected a loss of 1.65 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Net sales fell 21.5 percent to 107.43 billion rupees.
($1 = 65.1475 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
TOKYO Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, helped by rising optimism on the technology industry and easing concerns over North Korea, while the dollar edged up to one-month high versus the yen.