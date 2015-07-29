BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank: sees 2017/18 bad loan additions to be "significantly lower"
* CEO says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 190.39 billion rupees
MUMBAI, July 29 India's JSW Steel Ltd on Wednesday posted its first consolidated quarterly loss in seven quarters, hurt by a sharp fall in steel prices and a flood of cheap imports of the alloy into the country.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of 1.07 billion rupees ($16.8 million) for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, compared with a net profit of 6.56 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 63.8400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* CEO says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 190.39 billion rupees
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.