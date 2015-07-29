MUMBAI, July 29 India's JSW Steel Ltd on Wednesday posted its first consolidated quarterly loss in seven quarters, hurt by a sharp fall in steel prices and a flood of cheap imports of the alloy into the country.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of 1.07 billion rupees ($16.8 million) for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, compared with a net profit of 6.56 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 63.8400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)