BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
MUMBAI May 17 India's JSW Steel Ltd fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, helped by higher steel prices and volumes and government support for local mills.
The company, which has the highest local steel manufacturing capacity, reported a consolidated total profit of 10.09 billion rupees ($157.41 million) for the three months ended March 2017 as against 3.01 billion rupees a year ago.
Analysts had, on average, estimated the steelmaker to post a profit of 7.76 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from operations rose 52.5 percent on year to 179.17 billion rupees as the company ramped up production from newly-built capacity at its flagship plant in the southern state of Karnataka. ($1 = 64.1000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body