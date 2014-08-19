MUMBAI Aug 19 India's JSW Steel Ltd
has agreed to acquire local steelmaker Welspun Maxsteel Ltd for
an enterprise value of 10 billion rupees ($164.57 million) from
Welspun Enterprises to bolster its production capacity.
The equity value of the deal, which is subject to regulatory
approvals, was not disclosed. Welspun Maxsteel has an installed
capacity of 900,000 tonnes per annum at its plant in Raigad
district of western state of Maharashtra.
JSW Steel has an installed capacity of 14.3 million tonnes,
and the company plans to raise it to 40 million tonnes in the
next decade, the company said in a statement late on Monday.
(1 US dollar = 60.7650 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)