WARSAW May 31 Polish coal miner JSW plans to buy coal deposits, mainly in Poland, targetting to come up with second-quarter results similar to those for the first three months, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The European Union's top coking coal producer closed the first quarter with a net profit of 495 million zlotys ($140 million).

"As a coal company we will always be looking at occasions to increase our coal deposits," CEO Jaroslaw Zagorowski said. "We are focusing on those areas that are close to us. So yes, I think (in Poland)." ($1 = 3.5468 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)