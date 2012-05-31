WARSAW May 31 Polish coal miner JSW
plans to buy coal deposits, mainly in Poland, targetting to come
up with second-quarter results similar to those for the first
three months, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The European Union's top coking coal producer closed the
first quarter with a net profit of 495 million zlotys ($140
million).
"As a coal company we will always be looking at occasions to
increase our coal deposits," CEO Jaroslaw Zagorowski said. "We
are focusing on those areas that are close to us. So yes, I
think (in Poland)."
($1 = 3.5468 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)