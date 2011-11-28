Nov 28 Indian power utility JSW Energy said on Monday its chief executive officer and joint managing director Lalit Kumar Gupta has resigned, but did not give any reason.

His resignation will be effective from close of Nov. 30, the firm said in a notice to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Gupta, who had earlier worked at state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals as its finance director, was appointed as its joint managing director and chief executive officer on June 1, 2010 for a period of five years. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)