MUMBAI, July 25 India's JSW Steel expects its subsidiary JSW Ispat to turn profitable in the next 18 to 24 months, the company's Chairman Sajjan Jindal said on Wednesday.

"Once we complete the integration of facilities by Sept 2013, we expect the company to turnaround," Jindal told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.

JSW acquired Ispat Industries in 2010. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anand Basu)