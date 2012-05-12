BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, May 12 Three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier (In billion rupees unless stated) Net loss 1.41 vs Net profit 701.8 (million rupees) Net Sales 27.21 vs 25.99 Results are standalone NOTE: JSW Ispat Steel Industries is a steel maker (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Toby Chopra)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.