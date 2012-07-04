BANGALORE, July 4 India's JSW Steel
will start operating at its full capacity of 14.3 million tonnes
per annum in the next two months on expectations of additional
iron ore, a key raw material, from mines in Karnataka, its chief
executive said.
The company currently running at 80-85 percent of installed
capacity due to lower iron ore supplies, said Vinod Nowal,
chief executive of JSW Steel told Reuters on sideline of a
conference.
The top court earlier this year has partially removed the
mining ban by allowing category A mines, those with 50 hectares
and with less or no illegalities, in addition to NMDC's 1
million tonnes per month.
