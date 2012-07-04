BANGALORE, July 4 India's JSW Steel will start operating at its full capacity of 14.3 million tonnes per annum in the next two months on expectations of additional iron ore, a key raw material, from mines in Karnataka, its chief executive said.

The company currently running at 80-85 percent of installed capacity due to lower iron ore supplies, said Vinod Nowal, chief executive of JSW Steel told Reuters on sideline of a conference.

The top court earlier this year has partially removed the mining ban by allowing category A mines, those with 50 hectares and with less or no illegalities, in addition to NMDC's 1 million tonnes per month. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Koustav Samanta; Editing by Anand Basu)