(Adds quotes, details)
BANGALORE, July 4 India's JSW Steel
will start operating at its full capacity of 14.3 million tonnes
per annum in the next two months on expectations of additional
iron ore from mines in the southern state of Karnataka, its
chief executive said.
Production at JSW Steel's 10 million tonnes per year
Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka has been affected since August
last year when India's Supreme Court put an interim ban on
mining in the state, citing illegalities in some mines.
"What we are getting through the auction, we are running our
company at 80-85 percent capacity... in two months time we look
to reach 100 percent," Vinod Nowal, chief executive of JSW
Steel, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on
Wednesday.
"The top court had partially removed the mining ban earlier
this year by allowing mining by category A mines, those with 50
hectares and with less or no illegalities, besides approving
NMDC's output of 1 million tonnes per month.
JSW Steel, in which Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings
owns a 15 percent stake, has been using iron ore from
the auction held under the court's watch.
The demand for steel is good and the company has enough
orders to fulfil, Nowal said.
JSW Steel, India's third-biggest steelmaker, reported a 10
percent fall in net profit for the March quarter. Shares in the
company were up 4.68 percent at 727.7 rupees by 0939 GMT.
Because of the ban on both iron ore exports and mining in
Karnataka, the state government has lost 40 billion rupees ($720
million) in potential revenue and more than 150,000 people have
lost their jobs, according to Indian research firm OreTeam.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Koustav Samanta; Writing by
Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)