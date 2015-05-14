SINGAPORE May 14 JSW Steel, India's
third-largest steel producer, is not planning to resume
operations at its iron ore mines in Chile unless the global
price recovers to $75 a tonne, a senior official said on
Thursday.
JSW, India's biggest importer of iron ore, is looking at
buying around 6 million tonnes of the steelmaking raw material
in the current year to next March after importing about 9.5
million tonnes in the previous financial year, said Arun
Maheshwari, senior vice-president at the company.
JSW said in March it would temporarily shut down operations
at its mines in the Atacama region of Chile due to low global
prices. It has a 70 percent stake in Santa Fe Mining, which has
rights to the iron ore deposits.
"We have suspended operations and we're looking at other
things, how we can cut down the cost, and (when) the market
improves we can restart. Probably around $75 it will make
sense," Maheshwari told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry
conference.
Iron ore hit a 10-year low of $46.70 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI
in April amid a glut stoked by big, low-cost producers in
Australia and Brazil. That has forced higher-cost suppliers out
of the market.
The price has since recovered to above $60, but it is still
down more than 50 percent from the start of last year.
A scarcity of available iron ore in India due to policy
curbs has forced many steel mills to import ore, lifting the
country's imports of the raw material to a record 15.5 million
tonnes in the year to March.
"This (financial) year we expect to (import) close to 6
million tonnes," said Maheshwari. That would be down from around
9.5 million tonnes in the past financial year as domestic supply
improves, he said.
The Chilean mines can produce about 1 million tonnes of iron
ore, he said.
JSW, controlled by Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal, is on
track to boost annual steel output to 40 million tonnes by 2025,
said Maheshwari, from a current capacity of 14.3 million.
But Maheshwari doubts whether a government target for India
to increase annual production to 250 million tonnes by that year
is achievable.
"Basic demand is not there in India. The growth that we're
expecting is not visible as of today," he said. "Most
realistically, it may be 160 million tonnes."
India is the world's No. 4 steel producer with output of
83.2 million tonnes in 2014, according to the World Steel
Association.
Because of a surge in steel imports, including from China,
Indian steelmakers "have no choice but to cut down production",
he said.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould)