July 26 JSW Steel, India's No. 3
steelmaker, posted a quarterly profit that was half of what
analysts had expected due to a foreign exchange loss and higher
raw material costs, sending its shares down by the most in over
two months.
JSW Steel, in which Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings
owns a 15 percent stake, reported a net profit drop of
53.5 percent to 2.7 billion rupees ($48 million) for the fiscal
first quarter ended June compared with a year earlier. That
missed the 4.94 billion rupees expected by brokerages in a
Reuters poll.
The steelmaker booked a 5.9 billion-rupee foreign exchange
loss due to a weak rupee, JSW Steel said.
Indian steel demand has been growing at near double-digits
over the past few years, pushing local firms to boost capacity
and drawing global steelmakers including ArcelorMittal and POSCO
to set up base in the country. But consumption has
waned in recent quarters as Asia's third-largest economy slows.
Shares in JSW Steel fell as much as 5.6 percent, the most
since May 16, while the broader Mumbai marked slipped 1.13
percent.
Globally, steelmakers are struggling with the debt crisis in
Europe, weak growth in Japan and a slower pace of expansion in
China, the world's largest producer and consumer. ArcelorMittal
, the world's largest steelmaker, said this week it
expects European steel demand will fall between 3 and 5 percent
this year.
JFE reported on Thursday a 61 percent slump in its
April-to-June profit compared with a year earlier, missing
estimates.
($1 = 56.1650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; Writing by Swati
Pandey; Editing by Ryan Woo)