MUMBAI Jan 10 London-listed explorer
Jubilant Energy expects to initially invest $70 million
to $80 million on an onshore oil and gas block in Myanmar, a
senior company official said.
Last week, Myanmar awarded 10 onshore oil and gas blocks in
its biggest energy tender in years. The blocks were awarded
mostly to Asian companies, including Malaysia's Petronas
, Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production
and Jubilant.
"We had bid for two blocks. They have offered us one, but we
are keen for both. We are still negotiating," Chief Financial
Officer Vipul Agarwal told Reuters.
The production sharing contract for the block will likely be
signed in two to three weeks, he said.
Jubilant Energy is part of the New Delhi-based Jubilant
group that controls drugmaker Jubilant Life Sciences ,
agrochemicals maker Jubilant Industries and restaurant
chain Jubilant FoodWorks.