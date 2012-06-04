A Domino's Pizza is pictured in its box in central London, February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in the exclusive franchiser for Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts in India, Jubilant Foodworks (JUBI.NS) falls 7.1 percent to 1,145.55 rupees, after J.P.Morgan initiated coverage on the stock as "underweight" with a March 2013 target price of 995 rupees.

J.P.Morgan called Jubilant a "high quality company and growth story," but expressed concerns about "premium valuatons, potentially tough macro, slower copms in FY13, and impending competitive pressures."

The brokerage says any "minor" lapse near-term, such as store openings and margins, "could significantly strain the valuation multiple."

J.P.Morgan says it would become more constructive on the stock close to 900 rupees levels.