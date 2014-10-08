Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
Reuters Market Eye - Jubilant Foodworks (JUBI.NS) falls 1.4 percent. Rival Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) cut its 2014 earnings forecast on Tuesday.
Yum's same store sales in India declined between 3-4 percent - analysts say.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.