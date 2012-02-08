* Net profit at 294.7 mln vs 272.5 mln forecast

* Same store sales jump 30 pct

* Revises new store target to 85 from 80 in 2011/12

MUMBAI, Feb 8 India's Jubilant Foodworks , which runs the Dominos Pizza chain in the country, posted a forecast-beating 55 percent jump in quarterly profit on robust demand and store launches, beating estimates and sending its shares up more than 5 percent.

Markets also cheered Jubilant's upward revision of its new store launch target to 85 stores from 80 in the current fiscal year .

The fast food chain operator opened 28 new stores in the December quarter, while its same store sales growth, a key gauge of profitability for retailers, stood at a robust 30 percent.

Jubilant recorded a net profit of 294.7 million rupees for the fiscal third quarter and its net sales grew 49 percent to 2.77 billion rupees.

Analysts had estimated a net profit of 272.5 million rupees, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.

India's $13 billion quick service restaurant market is growing 25 to 30 percent annually, driven by a generation of young and increasingly wealthy consumers with an appetite for western tastes.

"Our product and store additions continued at a healthy pace. We are successfully enhancing our market share and fortifying our leadership in the quick service industry," co-chairman Hari S. Bhartia said in a statement.

In an inflationary environment, Jubilant's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation) was 18.9 percent during the quarter compared with 17.4 percent in the previous year.

The company said it plans to launch the first Dunkin Donut store in the country in the next quarter and plans to open 80-100 such stores over five years.

At 2:34 p.m., shares in Jubilant, which the market values at$1.2 billion, added 2.53 percent to 942.6 rupees in a choppy Mumbai market. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Malini Menon)