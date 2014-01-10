Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Jubilant FoodWorks(JUBI.NS) down 3 percent after marking their lowest intraday level since November 5 as index provider MSCI excludes the Domino's Pizza franchisee in India from its small cap indexes.

The stock will be excluded from the MSCI global small cap indexes effective on Tuesday, MSCI said in a statement late on Thursday.

The RBI said on Wednesday aggregate net purchases of equity shares in the company by foreign institutional investors had reached the prescribed limit.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)