MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian drugmaker Jubilant Life
Sciences Ltd said on Thursday it had received a
warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over
manufacturing practices at one of its U.S. facilities, sending
its shares the limit-down 10 percent.
The FDA said it could withhold approval of new products from
Jubilant HollisterStier LLC, a facility located at Spokane,
Washington, until the company takes action to comply with the
regulator's good manufacturing practices, Jubliant Life Sciences
said.
Jubilant HollisterStier will respond to the warning on or
before Dec. 12 and will take corrective actions to ensure
compliance with the FDA, it added.
The facility accounted for 7 percent of Jubilant Life
Science's consolidated sales in the six months ended September.
Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences plunged 10 percent after
the announcement, their steepest one-day fall in nearly six
months, while the main Mumbai market was up 1.6 percent.
"We expect that the on-going manufacturing, distribution and
sale of products from this facility will not be impacted as the
WL (warning letter) will affect new approvals only," the company
said in a statement.
Indian medicine makers, which produce nearly 40 percent of
generic and over-the-counter drugs for the United States, have
recently been battered by a rash of regulatory actions including
a record fine for Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd and what
amounts to a ban by the FDA on a second plant for Wockhardt Ltd
.
Jubilant Life Sciences, which makes generics and provides
contract manufacturing services, has 10 facilities in India, the
United States and Canada.
