Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Jubilant Life Sciences (JULS.NS) plunge 14.2 percent to a two-week low.

The company reported a net loss of 941 million rupees in the September quarter, compared with a net loss of 805.8 million rupees posted a year ago.

Macquarie Securities cut its EPS estimates for the company to 23.6 rupees and 30.3 rupees for FY15 and FY16 from 26 rupees and 33.3 rupees.

"We believe free cash flow generation and margin recovery are quintessential for investors to regain confidence," it added.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)