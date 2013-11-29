India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Jubilant Life Sciences(JULS.NS) surge 7.5 percent after the company said it got approval from the U.S. drug regulators for a generic version of AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) Seroquel drug, used for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
The company says the current total market size for the drug is $59 million per year, citing estimates by healthcare information provider IMS Health, and says it expects to launch this product in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2013/14.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.