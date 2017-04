Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Jubilant Life Sciences (JULS.NS) gain 7.2 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gives a green-light to its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at Montreal, Canada.

"This resolves all issues raised by the FDA on the facility in February 2013 and subsequent communications," the company's statement added.

The company on February 27 said U.S. health regulators issued a warning letter to the company, citing "significant violations" of manufacturing standards at its facility in Canada.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)