MUMBAI Feb 6 Deutsche Bank upgraded its ratings on India's Jubilant Foodworks Ltd to "buy" from "hold", saying the recent underperformance of shares did not properly factor in the fast food chain operator's ability to sustain "strong" earnings growth.

Deutsche added investors' focus on slowing same store sales growth ignored Jubilant's "huge" opportunity to grow its business, according to a note dated on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)