BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
MUMBAI Feb 8 Jubilant Foodworks , which runs the Dominos Pizza chain in the country, plans to open two more stores in Sri Lanka over the next two months, its chief executive Ajay Kaul said in an earnings conference call on Wednesday.
The company entered Sri Lanka last September and operates one store in the country. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Malini Menon)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------