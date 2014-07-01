GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Futures now pricing in less than 50 pct chance of June rate hike
July 1 Jubilant Energy NV :
* Two units in India entered into funding arrangements with tower promoters private for unsecured loan facilities of about 570 million rupees
* Funds will be used for funding operations of group including debt repayments and servicing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures now pricing in less than 50 pct chance of June rate hike
* FTSE China A50 -0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct