Nov 18 Jubilee Platinum Plc :

* Now owns 100 pct in its subsidiary Pollux

* Has commenced with trial processing of platinum-containing material at its smelter operation

* Agreed consideration for acquisition is R3.5 million (GBP0.201 million)

* Consideration will to be satisfied by issue of 15 082 442 new jubilee ordinary shares

* Shares will be issued at a price calculated being higher of 1 pence and 10-day historic volume weighted average price on aim as at November 17, 2014, being 1.3329 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: