Trump to sign two financial executive orders on Friday -CNBC
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
Nov 18 Jubilee Platinum Plc :
* Now owns 100 pct in its subsidiary Pollux
* Has commenced with trial processing of platinum-containing material at its smelter operation
* Agreed consideration for acquisition is R3.5 million (GBP0.201 million)
* Consideration will to be satisfied by issue of 15 082 442 new jubilee ordinary shares
* Shares will be issued at a price calculated being higher of 1 pence and 10-day historic volume weighted average price on aim as at November 17, 2014, being 1.3329 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.